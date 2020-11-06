3 Dead in Fort Worth Crash

Three people are dead after a crash in Fort Worth overnight, and police say they are investigating whether street racing was a possible cause.

According to police, officers were called at 12:09 a.m. to a reported deadly crash in the area of the 4700 block of West Risinger Road. Police found two vehicles and three people involved in the incident.

Police said all three people died from their injuries.

Officers said they were investigating whether they were street racing at the time of the crash.

Traffic detectives are investigating the incident.

No further information was immediately available.