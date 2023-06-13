Tarrant County street takeover ends with car smashing into parked van; driver arrested

Charles McCrary says he was in his living room with his wife and pets when they heard the unmistakable sound of screeching tires.

“I was fearing something was about to happen, something was about to impact the house,” he said. “I hear the squealing tires when it spun out and the impact when it hit my van and I went outside. They were doing a felony stop.”

The Watauga homeowner captured video of police ordering everyone inside a sports car to get out.

It had smashed into the side of McCrary’s work van and took out his mailbox before coming to a stop, moments after racing away from an illegal street takeover two blocks away in North Richland Hills.

McCrary had no idea what had happened until a witness sent him video afterward.

Watauga Police confirm they too have obtained the video and are using it in their investigation.

The video shows a black car doing donuts at the intersection of Hightower and Rufe Snow Drives in NRH at around 10 p.m. Saturday.

After a passenger is seen jumping out of a window mid-spin, the driver floors it as police close in.

The driver speeds down Hightower’s s-curve with police in tow. Seconds later the driver of the black car crashes into McCrary’s parked van.

“If the van hadn’t been there I can only imagine the car flipping through the curb, maybe through the front living room where I’m at,” said McCrary.

Watauga police would only reveal officers arrested the driver.

“They said he was a 19-year-old uninsured driver with two minors in the vehicle,” said McCrary. “I tell you, I don’t know what it’s going to take. I guess somebody getting hurt. Someone will think about it twice. Hopefully, this guy learns and realizes what could’ve been.”