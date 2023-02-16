Funeral Services Held for Arlington Man Shot, Killed After Returning Home From Work

Family and community members who knew Ali Ismail of Arlington said their final goodbyes Thursday at funeral services.

Ismail was shot and killed outside his home on Prentice Street at about 5 a.m. Tuesday morning. According to Arlington Police, the 36-year-old was returning home from work when he was shot multiple times.

“He helped anyone who needed it,” his cousin said Thursday. “His heart was pure. He was a good man.”

Surveillance video released by Arlington Police this week shows two suspects who are believed to be involved with the shooting. The two are seen on video walking along the 1400 block of Prentice Street in South Arlington. Police said one of them shot Ismail after trying to burglarize cars in the neighborhood.

Arlington Police

Prayer services were held at the Islamic Center of Irving as part of the funeral.

“This brother. My brother was gunned down in his driveway,” Imam Saeed Purcell said Thursday. “There is no justification for that. There is no argument. There is no dispute that justifies that. Are we a country of laws? Or are we a country of brigands? Of criminals? Of anarchy?”

The prayer service Thursday was well-attended, with Ismail’s family traveling to North Texas from Minnesota. Osman Salat said the community is grieving with Ismail’s family.

“We want justice for our brother. Six kids, with one on the way,” Salat said. “He has a lot of friends. You can see how many people came out. Somebody who was very visible in the community. We wanted to remember him.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Ismail’s family with expenses.

Police in Arlington are asking homeowners in the area to check their home surveillance systems to see if they have any footage from early Tuesday morning that may help with the case.

On Thursday, police said Oak Farms Dairy was offering $10,000 to anyone providing information that leads to an arrest and successful prosecution in the case.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Hall at 817-459-5325.