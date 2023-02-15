Arlington Police Release Video of Men They Say Killed a Man Returning Home From Work

Arlington Police are sharing new videos they hope will lead to an arrest in the murder of a man gunned down early Tuesday morning as he arrived home from work.

Police said the video shows two people walking through Ali Ismail's southeast Arlington neighborhood before the shooting took place.

Officials said the video is grainy and doesn't offer a clear view of the two men's faces, but that it was the best they've found so far.

Detectives were also able to obtain surveillance video taken at about 2:30 a.m., about two and a half hours before the shooting, in a different neighborhood showing a man trying to get into cars. Police said they could not say if he was involved in the shooting but they did say he was a person of interest and that they would still like to speak with him.

Arlington Police stress the investigation into Ismail's murder is ongoing and they ask homeowners who live in the area, particularly east of Prentice Drive, to check their video surveillance systems and see if they have footage of anything unusual from 4 a.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Should anyone have a video to share or if they recognize any of the men in the videos they are asked to call Detective Hall at 817-459-5325. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-8477.