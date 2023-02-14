Arlington Man Gunned Down by Pair Apparently Breaking Into Cars: Police

Arlington Police are looking for two people they say shot and killed a man early Tuesday morning after he arrived home to find them in his driveway.

According to police, investigators believe two people were attempting to break into parked cars along the 1400 block of Prentice Street, near the Arlington Municipal Airport, when a man arrived home at about 5 a.m.

"It appears one of the suspects was in the victim's driveway at the time, trying to hide. As the victim pulled into his driveway, the suspect displayed a gun and fired multiple shots at the victim, striking him," police said.

Officers were called to the shooting at about 5:15 a.m. and arrived at the home to find an unnamed 36-year-old man deceased in an SUV with an apparent gunshot wound. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the man once his family has been notified of his death.

Arlington Police believe both of the people involved ran from the neighborhood, heading east along Prentice Street. Neither has been positively identified and no arrests have been made.

Travis Jones, who lives a block over from where the shooting took place, told NBC 5 Tuesday morning that he was getting ready to leave for work shortly before 5 a.m. when he heard a number of gunshots.

Jones said he couldn't tell where the shots came from but later learned it was the street over from his.

"The only time you hear shooting over in this area, that I know of, was New Year's Day when everybody is shooting up in the air," Jones said. "It's sad. It's a sad situation. Around here, people just walk their dogs around, walk and exercise and all that. It might change my situation because usually, I'm out in the dark."

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call Detective Hall at 817-459-5325. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-8477.