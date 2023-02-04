Police Searching For Woman Accused of Displaying Gun at Arlington Memorial Hospital

Arlington Police are searching for a woman accused of displaying a gun at Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital Saturday morning.

Police say they received a call from the hospital stating that a white female suspect entered the Emergency Room lobby displaying a handgun at about 8:55 a.m.

After noticing the gun, the hospital's on-duty Security Guard confronted the suspect and told her to leave. According to police, no shots were fired. The suspect fled before officers arrived and she was last seen traveling, on foot, westbound on Randol Mill Road.

No information was immediately available on the events leading up to the situation but APD confirms to NBC 5 that officers are still surrounding the hospital at this time to secure the area.

Officers say they do not believe the suspect is in the area of the hospital any longer.