‘Celebration of Life’ to Be Held for Allen High School Student Shot and Killed in Plano

Family and friends gathered Sunday and Monday to remember the life of an Allen High School student-athlete who was shot and killed at a party last weekend.

A celebration of life for Marquel Ellis Jr was held at the One Community Church at 11 a.m. Monday. A wake was held the night before.

"it's been wonderful to hear and see how much love and support is out there. That part has been good but it's so busy I don't think we've had a time to really grieve yet and let it hit us," said the teen's uncle, Lawrence Ellis, Monday morning.

Ellis's friends and family held a vigil at Allen High School on Saturday to honor the 16-year-old's memory. Balloons were released outside of the school, and those close to Ellis shared how proud they were of the man he had become, how many lives he touched, and how much he will be missed.

Ellis was shot and killed at a party in Plano on Nov. 16, according to police. The shooting occurred after a group of people were asked to leave the party, then allegedly returned and fired into the home in the 3200 block of Peachtree Lane.

Since then, two people have been arrested in connection to the shooting.