Officers responded about 10 p.m. Nov. 16, 2019, to a shooting off of Princess Lane, near Spring Creek Parkway.

A man was fatally shot at a temporary rental house Saturday night in Plano, police say.

Officers responded about 10 p.m. to a shooting off of Princess Lane, near Spring Creek Parkway.

Police did not provide many details of the shooting, but said the incident occurred at a house that could be rented on an online market.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Amb. Yovanovitch Responds to Trump’s Tweet During Testimony, Calls It ‘Very Intimidating’

Marie Yovanovitch, former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, responds to a tweet President Donald Trump published about her record as an ambassador. (Published Friday, Nov. 15, 2019)

Police do not think there is any credible threat to the public.