Plano police issued a warrant Wednesday for a second teen wanted in connection to the death of an Allen 16-year-old shot and killed at a party Saturday night.

The Plano Police Department released a photo of 18-year-old Christian Treyshun Hill, of Dallas, and said he was wanted in connection to the shooting of Marquel Ellis Jr.

Ellis, a student at Allen High School and a wide receiver on the Eagles' junior varsity football team, was shot and killed at a party in the 3200 block of Peachtree Lane in Plano around 10 p.m. Saturday, police said.

Police said there was a party in the home and that several people were kicked out. They allegedly returned and opened fire into the house, according to police.

Trapped Hong Kong Protesters Rappel Down Hoses to Escape

Harrowing footage shows protesters trapped inside Hong Kong Polytechnic University rappelling down hoses to escape a police siege. About 100 anti-government protesters remain inside the university on a third day of clashes between protesters and police. (Published Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019)

Monday, police arrested 17-year-old Kemond Smith, of Forney, and charged him with murder in connection to Ellis' death. Smith was held at the Plano City Jail, police said.

Police asked anyone with information about Hill's location to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 877-373-8477.