Frisco's police chief talks crime, growth and fentanyl

Big growth can bring big challenges. The City of Frisco continues adding residents, with 8,500 moving to the Collin County town in the past year.

NBC 5 sat down with Frisco Chief of Police David Shilson to talk about crime, keeping up with the city’s growth and how the fentanyl crisis is impacting the affluent community.

This week, Shilson took part in a town hall meeting and presented the city council with the latest crime report, detailing incidents and documenting monthly and yearly comparisons.

Shilson is inviting the public to attend 'The Fentanyl Frontline.' The community forum will feature a panel of experts and those affected by fentanyl.

Fentanyl cases are trending up, according to Shilson.

“Frisco is not crime-free. It’s low crime but it’s not crime-free,” he said. “It’s kind of the same thing with fentanyl. It is here in our community. We have seen overdose deaths.”

Cases involve people of all ages, demographics, and socioeconomic status.

“We’re doing this to prevent any further deaths,” he said. “That’s what this is all about. Prevention. It’s not to cause alarm to everybody,”

The ‘Safest City in America’ continues to enjoy low crime rates.

A crime report presented to the city this week details statistics and registered key findings, including:

The calendar year 2023 yielded the highest number of motor vehicle thefts since records were being maintained, with a total of 229 reported incidents.

January 2024 also yielded 45 drug-related arrests which is a 40.63% increase from December 2023, which yielded 32 drug-related arrests.

According to crime statistics, criminal activity that has ticked up includes retail theft and avoidable property crime.

The ‘overwhelming majority’ of car thefts and burglaries involve vehicles left unlocked, according to Shilson.

The department urges residents to follow the ‘Take, Lock, Hide’ initiative to help avoid becoming a victim.

Frisco police have also noticed thieves are targeting three vehicle models in particular: Chevy Silverados, Dodge Chargers and Chevy Camaros. Plano police also recently reported the same models being targeted more than other vehicles.

As Shilson says, Frisco is not immune to crime.

Two high-profile investigations rattled the community last November. NBC 5 asked for any updates on each investigation.

Detectives are still searching for the person who shot two men, one fatally, outside a Frisco Walmart in November 2023. Police do not have information of a suspect to share.

Just days ago, Frisco police announced the arrest of a man accused of helping his girlfriend take her own life last November. Police discovered her body in a local pond. Shilson is unable to share any new details of the active investigation.

When it comes to growth in the community with a population of about 232,000 people, the police force is also expanding.

Frisco has more than 250 police officers. The city recently approved funding to add 32 new police officers to the force.

“We’re having to hire a lot because we’re growing,” said Shilson.

With starting pay at $80,000, candidates from across the country have applied with the city. The department has welcomed officers from as far away as California, Georgia and New York.

“We’re more focused on hiring the right people rather than just filling vacancies as fast as we can,” said Shilson.

The city’s top cop says their vetting process is thorough and takes into account that departments across the country differ in policing policies.

Candidates from other police departments have been rejected after being found to not be a good ‘fit’ for Frisco.

“You want to make sure you’re hiring people who are a good fit for this community,” he said. “[Those who] are opening to working with an engaged community.”

Shilson has led the department since 2019 but has been a Frisco police officer since 2002.

He credits a supportive, engaged community and strong partnerships with city leaders and schools for helping police keep the booming city safe.

The Fentanyl Frontline public forum will take place Thursday, February 29 at Hope Fellowship East Campus from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.