Family of man shot outside Frisco Walmart share his recovery, plea for help in solving crime

Five days after a deadly shooting outside a Frisco Walmart, there has been no arrest and no information released on a suspect.

The family of 20-year-old Zachary Lowe is still stunned by what happened last Wednesday.

The former Army private was leaving his job at the Frisco Walmart off Preston Road and Hickory Street when his family says he was approached by a man asking for a cigarette.

The man then pulled out a gun and demanded his wallet. Zach handed it over but was shot twice in the back, his family said. He called his sister, who arrived on the scene around the same time as the police.

“Everything was going through my head. Every fear that you could possibly have,” said sister Morgan Lowe.

Lowe is now recovering in the hospital after surgery to remove his gallbladder and part of his intestines pierced by the bullets. His family hopes he will be home to celebrate his 21st birthday next week.

“We feel very grateful, very blessed that he’s still alive,” said Morgan.

Dung Doan, 62, was also shot in the incident. Frisco police said he died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Doan’s family told NBC 5 that the father of two immigrated to the U.S. from Vietnam last year to start a new life. He was walking to his nearby home that night after a trip to Walmart.

Zach’s family believes Doan unintentionally startled the robber when he walked past, giving Zach time to turn and run.

“It definitely saved my son’s life,” said his father, Denny Lowe.

The Lowes are now grieving for Doan’s loved ones and focused on healing their own.

“My son is a strong individual. He will persevere, but he definitely – there’s a side to him that I’ve not seen before in that he’s afraid,” Denny said.

They’ve set up a GoFundMe page to help with medical bills. Zach does not have insurance and will be unable to work while he recovers from surgery.

They join Frisco police in asking the public to come forward with any information to help catch the responsible person.

“This happened out of nowhere to him, and this person is still out there. This person is dangerous and could do more harm,” Morgan said.

Frisco detectives say anyone with information can call 972-292-6010, and anonymous tips can be submitted by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 or through the Frisco PD app.