62-year-old husband, father identified as Frisco fatal shooting victim

Heading into one of the busiest grocery shopping weekends of the year, people in Frisco are warned to stay alert.



It comes as police search for the gunman who shot two people randomly outside a Walmart in Frisco.

One man died.



Friday, the man’s relatives identified him as 62-year-old Dung Doan, a husband and father of two.



His niece Kaitlin Nguyen says Doan immigrated from Vietnam last year.



“They were really excited to move to the U.S. to make a new life for themselves and also to be able to raise their son and put him through college,” explained Nguyen.



Nguyen says Doan worked at a local bakery.

He lived with his wife across the street from Walmart on Preston Road and Hickory Street where Frisco police say two people were shot at random Wednesday around 9:30 p.m.

Nguyen says Doan walked to Walmart often.

This time, he never came home.

“Nobody has the right to do that. If he passed away at old age or terminal illness, we would be able to better prepare for that but never anything like this,” said Nguyen, tearfully.

Police said in a media release, “despite life-saving measures” after the victims were transported to hospitals, Doan died. His family has set up an online fundraiser to help cover funeral expenses.

The other victim is expected to survive.

“He was so ecstatic to be able to come to the U.S. and who knew, it’s like, he would've been better off for him to stay in Vietnam,” said Nguyen.

Police said detectives canvassed the area around Walmart talking to residents Friday, hoping someone saw or heard something the night of the shooting to help investigators.

“The murderer needs to be put away and not out there hurting other people,” said Nguyen.

Police urge people to be aware of their surroundings to avoid becoming a target and exercise greater vigilance in areas where they are most comfortable. They encourage people to put down their phones and report any suspicious activity.