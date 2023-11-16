Frisco police search for gunman after random, fatal shooting

Police in Frisco are searching for a shooter after they say one person was killed and another injured near Walmart Wednesday night.

Now, they’re asking the community for help in the investigation and warning people to remain vigilant after investigators determined that the victims may have been randomly targeted.

Police encouraged residents and visitors not to do things that would make them vulnerable, like walking alone, wearing headphones or paying attention to their phone rather than their surroundings.

The shooting happened just after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday near a Walmart at Preston Road and Hickory Street.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Police said they found two people with multiple gunshot wounds, one in the store’s parking lot and another nearby.

Both were transported to nearby hospitals. But despite lifesaving measures, one of the victims died.

The other is said to be in stable condition.

Police have not released the identities of either victim.

A spokesperson for Walmart released a statement Thursday:

"We're aware of the incident that happened near our Frisco store Wednesday night, and we'll continue working with law enforcement as they investigate."

No arrests have been made in the case.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Frisco Police Department at 972-292-6010.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 or through the Frisco PD app.