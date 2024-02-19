18-year-old charged, accused of helping his girlfriend commit suicide, Frisco Police say

A teen is facing felony charges after police said he helped his girlfriend commit suicide in November 2023.

According to the Frisco Police Department, 18-year-old Zander Tashman is charged with aiding suicide in the death of his 17-year-old girlfriend, whose name has not been released.

Frisco Police

It happened on Nov. 20 in the 8000 block of McKinney Road. Police said they responded to Frisco Commons Park after receiving reports of suspicious activity there.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the teen unresponsive in a pond. Frisco Police said after a months-long investigation, detectives gathered enough evidence that led to Tashman's role in aiding the suicide.

Authorities secured a warrant for Tashman's arrest and took him into custody on Sunday, Feb. 18. His bond was set at $10,000.

The charge is a State Jail felony punishable by not more than two years or less than 180 days in prison and a fine of up to $10,000, officials said.

Frisco Police advised those who know someone struggling with their mental health and contemplating suicide to be their voice and seek help for them.

There are numerous resources for those in crisis, including the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. By dialing 9-8-8, callers will be connected with trained counselors available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.