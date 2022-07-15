Starting Saturday, Americans in all 50 states can call 988 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline if they're in emotional distress or suicidal crisis.

Per the Lifeline, "when people call, text, or chat 988, they will be connected to trained counselors that are part of the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline network. These trained counselors will listen, understand how their problems are affecting them, provide support, and connect them to resources if necessary."

The current number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain active, even after the 988 number is launched, Lifeline says.

Lifeline has a network of over 200 call centers that have been operating since 2005.

Counselors at these local crisis centers answer the contacts the Lifeline receives every day. According to their website, studies have shown that callers feel less suicidal, less depressed, less overwhelmed and more hopeful after speaking with a counselor.

The centers are always looking for new volunteers and paid employees. To learn more, click here.

To learn more about what happens when you call or text 988, click here.

If you are depressed or having suicidal thoughts, you can reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 24 hours a day by calling 988 to speak with a counselor and receive help.