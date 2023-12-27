Friends share memory of man who died in Johnson County crash that left 6 members of one family dead

Ayyappala Bandaru stood with friends and family as they remembered his roommate Rushil Barri.

“We were like brothers,” Bandaru said. “He’s actually like my brother over here.”

Barri was one of six people killed in a head-on crash on U.S 67 in Johnson County Tuesday afternoon.

Barri moved to Irving from India in August of 2020.

“He had very big dreams,” Bandaru said. “He always used to think about tomorrow. He used to be like 'Man, we need to rule this world.' We came here with a lot of struggles.”

Texas Department of Public Safety investigators said Barri was driving a Honda Odyssey with his cousin, his cousin's wife, 2 young children and in-laws when they were hit.

“For an unknown reason at this time, the Chevrolet pickup truck traveled into the northbound lane and struck the Honda Odyssey head-on,” Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant William Lockridge said.

The 17-year-old driver of the pickup truck and 17-year-old passenger are both in Fort Worth hospitals in critical condition.

One survivor of the minivan is also listed in critical condition.

Bandaru said the family was returning from visiting Fossil Rim Wildlife Center when the crash happened.

“At 4:01 she got a message saying Rushil’s iPhone has met with a crash,” Bandaru said. “We were in shock like what just happened. We tried reaching everyone in the car and no one is picking up.”

Because surviving family still lives in India, the Teluga Association of North America(TANA) stepped in to help with arrangements for the bodies to be returned to India.

“We are working on all the process,” TANA representative Ashok Kolla said. “We are trying to expedite everything. We are working with the consulate, the Indian consulate, in Houston. We are also working with the airlines.”

They also still have the heartbreaking task of notifying family in India.

“It’s really bad,” Bandaru said. “We don’t know how to convey this news to them. We can’t just call them and say your son is no more, he met with an accident.”