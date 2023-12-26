6 dead, 1 injured after head-on collision off US 67 in Johnson County

A section of a highway in Johnson County is closed for investigation after a car crash left six people dead and another injured Tuesday afternoon.

The fatal crash happened on U.S. 67 between CR 1234 and CR 1120.

The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed with NBC 5 that six people were killed as a result of a crash between two cars.

*MAJOR CRASH* US 67, Johnson County, Nemo area. Both directions closed. Seek alternate route. pic.twitter.com/bSDp7cJvtk — TxDPS - North Texas Region (@TxDPSNorth) December 26, 2023

Authorities have not released the names of the victims and there is no word on the condition of the injured victim.

This incident comes hours after another crash on U.S. 67 in Duncanville left a person dead.

This is a developing story that will be developed as more information becomes available.