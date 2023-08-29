4 people found dead in Allen home

Allen police say they found four people dead in their home in an apparent murder-suicide.

Police responded to the 1200 block of Aberdeen Drive at about 8:45 Monday morning after receiving a welfare concern call from a family.

Police spoke with a resident who said they had been locked out of their house for about two hours and could not get other family members inside to come to the door.

After other family members arrived at the house, police were able to go inside and found four people dead.

Police are not identifying the victims.

Police did not have an update as of Tuesday morning.

The investigation is ongoing.

