Fort Worth Zoo to Host Virtual Valentine's Day Dinner

The Fort Worth Zoo is also hosting a similar virtual event to celebrate Galentine's Day on Friday, Feb. 12

Looking for something socially distant and unique to do on Valentine's Day this year?

How about ordering takeout from the Fort Worth Zoo!

The zoo's party animals will be guests in an online show to go with a takeout dinner, all replacing the zoo's annual couples evening.

The meal includes a pre-packaged dinner for two and a bottle of wine from Bonnell’s Fine Texas Cuisine.

Food pickup will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13, and the virtual event will begin at 7 p.m.

The Fort Worth Zoo is also hosting a similar virtual event to celebrate Galentine's Day on Friday, Feb. 12.

The Galentine's meal includes an appetizer platter and specialty cosmopolitan cocktail from Bonnell’s Fine Texas Cuisine to be picked up from the zoo between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

It also features a calligraphy lesson from professional calligrapher Ragan Mladenovic of Ragan Hope Calligraphy so participants can create a unique piece of Valentine’s Day decor.

The Galentine's Day event will feature a virtual experience with the zoo animals, which begins at 7 p.m.

Visit the Fort Worth Zoo website for more information.

