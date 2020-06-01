Fort Worth

Fort Worth to Announce Emergency Curfew Following Overnight Protests

The curfew comes after a total of 50 people were arrested Sunday

By Brian Roth

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price on Monday will announce plans for an emergency curfew following a weekend of protests and destruction, her office says.

An early statement from the city says the curfew will begin at 8 p.m. Further details will be announced at a noon press conference.

Several city leaders will be present at the announcement, including City Manager David Cooke, Police Chief Ed Kraus, Diversity and Inclusion Director Christina Brooks and Police Monitor Kim Neal.

The curfew comes after a total of 50 people were arrested Sunday following protests in which police fired tear gas and flashbangs after being targeted by frozen water bottles and pyrotechnics from protesters on the West 7th Street Bridge, police said.

Protesters threw water bottles and fired pyrotechnics at law enforcement in downtown Fort Worth Sunday night.

Dallas on Sunday night implemented a 7 p.m. curfew for certain neighborhoods after vandals and looters targeted businesses in the Central Business District, Deep Ellum, Uptown and other areas of the city.

Thousands of people took to the streets in cities throughout the country over the weekend to protest George Floyd’s death while in Minneapolis police custody.

