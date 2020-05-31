Fort Worth

Watch Live: Protesters, Police Face Off on Fort Worth’s West 7th Street Bridge

Protesters and police faced off on the West 7th Street Bridge in Fort Worth Sunday night.

Images captured by Texas Sky Ranger showed dozens of people holding signs and standing in front of a line of police.

Texas Department of Public Safety vehicles could be seen westbound driving down Interstate 30 towards Fort Worth just after 8 p.m.

According to Andrew M. Greenstein of NBC 5's media partner NewsRadio 1080 KRLD, the protest started outside the Tarrant County Courthouse, moved through downtown Fort Worth, along Weatherford Street to W. 7th Street.

Protesters then stopped on the bridge, blocking traffic.

Protest organizers and Fort Worth police worked together Saturday to stage a peaceful rally and march.

Sunday's face off is the most strained confrontation between protesters and authorities in Fort Worth, where rallies and marches Friday and Saturday were largely peaceful.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

