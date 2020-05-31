Hundreds Gather for Vigil, Prayer Circle in Dallas

Hundreds gathered at Freeman's Memorial Cemetery in Uptown Dallas on Sunday afternoon for a vigil to recognize African American people who have been killed by police in the United States.

The rally was scheduled to last from 3-7 p.m. Sunday. The cemetery at the intersection of U.S. Highway 75 and Lemmon Avenue is a historic burial site for emancipated slaves.

A smaller group gathered at the Dallas County Jail on Sunday to demand the release of those arrested while protesting the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

Earlier Sunday, Dallas police Chief U. Renee Hall announced parts of the city would be under curfew from 7 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday, something that would last for "several days."

The curfew follows two days of protests in downtown Dallas that turned destructive after nightfall.