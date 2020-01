The Fort Worth police chief is authorizing officers who attend worship services to do so in full police uniform.

This comes after Sunday's deadly church shooting in White Settlement and attacks on Jewish communities around the country.

On Friday, Fort Worth police tweeted "This simple act, will help reassure congregants, and serve as a deterrent for anyone intending harm."

Ideally, officers will first inform their worship leaders and obtain their agreement. — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) January 4, 2020