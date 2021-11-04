Fort Worth Man Sentenced to Life for Killing Wife and Son

A Fort Worth father will spend the rest of his life in prison for the murders of his wife and infant son back in 2016.

Craig Vandewege stabbed his wife Shanna and their three-month-old son Diederik in the couple's bedroom.

Investigators say he tried to frame it as a burglary.

Fort Worth police said Vandewege called 911 on Dec. 15 to report he came home from work and found his wife, Shanna Riddle Vandewege, and their 3-month-old son, Diederik, dead.

Their throats had been slashed, officials said.

But co-workers testified he made comments about having more time off if his wife and baby died.

Vandewege was later seen in Colorado where police said he borrowed a phone from a 7-Eleven clerk and was overheard talking about a murder. The clerk called 911.

When Colorado police later pulled Vandewege over for speeding, he calmly told them his wife and son had been murdered. He added that he was having a "long week" because he was being blamed.

A police report states Vandewege had four guns and ammunition with him in the vehicle.

Vandewege told officers that his family moved from the Denver area in early 2016 and that he had returned to bury them. He also said he was on his way to Las Vegas because he had heard three people had been arrested in connection with the deaths of his wife and son.

Glenwood Springs police said the officers arrested Vandewege for not having insurance and speeding because he could pose a threat to public safety "in his state with numerous loaded firearms."

Vandewege was set to be released from custody when Glenwood Springs police received a warrant from Fort Worth to arrest him for suspicion of murder.