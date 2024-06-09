Flooding closes two Flower Mound parks with no reopening date

Following recent weeks of heavy rainfall and tornadic storms in North Texas, two public parks in Flower Mound have been shut down due to flooding.

The affected parks are Murrell Park and Twin Coves Park, which police said are closed until further notice.

Drivers are told not to park on the side of Simmons Road and Wichita Trail or enter the park.

"Parking in this manner is hazardous and we have already been called to one accident in the area," Flower Mound Police said on social media Saturday.

"We will be forced to take enforcement action...and we aren't looking to ruin your weekend, so don't ruin someone else's!"

There is no set timetable for reopening the two parks, and city officials have not provided any estimate on how much the damage will cost.