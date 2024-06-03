North Texas

North Texas renters affected by recent devastating storms eligible for FEMA assistance

Renters in Collin, Cooke, Denton, and Montague counties affected by tornadoes can apply for FEMA financial assistance

By De'Anthony Taylor

North Texans affected by the recent storms, tornadoes, and flooding that began on April 26 have options for assistance through FEMA's Individual Assistance program.

This assistance is not limited to homeowners but also extends to renters, including students, who have suffered uninsured losses in the following counties: Bell, Calhoun, Collin, Cooke, Denton, Eastland, Guadalupe, Hardin, Harris, Henderson, Jasper, Jones, Lamar, Liberty, Montague, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity, Tyler, Walker, and Waller.

FEMA grants are available to help renters with temporary housing expenses. Additionally, renters may qualify for financial aid to replace essential personal property and cover medical and dental costs, transportation, childcare, moving and storage expenses, and other uninsured losses.

Here's how to apply for FEMA aid:

  1. Online: Visit disasterassistance.gov/.
  2. Mobile: Download the FEMA App on your mobile device.
  3. Call: The FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 is available every day from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CST. Assistance is offered in multiple languages. Individuals using relay services such as video relay (VRS) or captioned telephones should provide FEMA with their service number for seamless communication.
  4. In Person: Visit any Disaster Recovery Center. Operating hours and addresses can be found at fema.gov/drc.

Apart from FEMA assistance, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) said it also offers support in disaster recovery. The application process has been streamlined to allow individuals to apply for both FEMA and SBA aid simultaneously. SBA representatives are available at Disaster Recovery Centers in the affected area to provide one-on-one assistance to disaster loan applicants.

Here's how to apply for SBA assistance:

  • Online: Apply and access additional disaster assistance information at SBA.gov/disaster.
  • In Person: Business owners may visit an SBA Business Recovery Center. Currently, centers are open at the University of Houston Downtown Marilyn Davies College of Business and Trini Mendenhall Community Center in Houston. They are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Call: Contact SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 for more information.

More details can be found on FEMA's disaster site, and updates can be found on FEMA Region 6's social media (X and Facebook)

