A month-and-a-half after a wrong-way crash killed five people in Fort Worth, the lone survivor of the wreck remains in the hospital.

As guitarist Evan Ranallo gets back on his feet, his bandmates play a key role in his recovery.

“You definitely notice when he's not there,” said bandmate Aaron Allen.

Ranallo was heading home from a show in the early morning hours of October 27, when he was struck by a wrong-way driver on Northwest Loop 820.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

The family of four in the car that struck him died.

So did Ranallo’s fiancé Chelsea Cook.



Ranallo’s bandmate Kevin Scott says he thinks of Chelsea often.



“Nonstop. It’s changed my wife and I's life for sure,” said Scott.

They say they expected Ranallo’s hospital stay to last about 10 days. It's been nearly seven weeks.

“We're all staying strong for him but were also still like, that's a long time. We're still worried,” said Scott.

Saturday, they'll take the stage again, not with Ranallo but for him.

“Why would you not do this? It was like the first thought we had after this all happened,” recalled Allen.

A benefit with live music, raffles and a silent auction is scheduled for Saturday from 3 p.m. to 1 a.m. at O’Shea's Bar and Grill at 310 Grapevine Highway in Hurst.

“Forty dollars at the door. Every bit of that goes to Evan,” said Allen.

Money raised, they say, will help with Ranallo's mounting medical costs.

“He's done so much for all of us. It’s just a little bit that we can help out,” said Scott.