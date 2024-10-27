Fort Worth

5 dead after wrong way crash caught fire, Fort Worth police say

Fort Worth Police responded to a wrong-way crash early Sunday morning

By NBCDFW Staff

Northwest Loop 820 Freeway
NBCDFW

Fort Worth Police responded to a call about a crash early Sunday morning on Westbound Loop 820 near Marie Creek Parkway.

Officers arrived at the 3000 block of Northwest Loop 820 at about 3:35 a.m. and located the two-vehicle accident.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Preliminary investigation revealed that a vehicle was driving in the wrong direction and collided with another vehicle which caused passengers to be trapped and the vehicles to catch on fire.

Five people were produced dead on the scene by medical personnel. One individual was transported to a local hospital, according to Fort Worth Police.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.

This article tagged under:

Fort Worth
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us