5 dead after wrong way crash caught fire, Fort Worth police say

Fort Worth Police responded to a call about a crash early Sunday morning on Westbound Loop 820 near Marie Creek Parkway.

Officers arrived at the 3000 block of Northwest Loop 820 at about 3:35 a.m. and located the two-vehicle accident.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a vehicle was driving in the wrong direction and collided with another vehicle which caused passengers to be trapped and the vehicles to catch on fire.

Five people were produced dead on the scene by medical personnel. One individual was transported to a local hospital, according to Fort Worth Police.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.