Fort Worth Police say 25-year-old De Aujalae Evans was driving home from a house party in Grand Prairie early Monday morning when she drove the wrong way up the exit ramp and hit Sergeant Billy Randolph.

Sgt. Randolph was standing on the exit ramp from I-35W to Sycamore School Road working an accident when Evans drove through the scene around 5:38 a.m., according to police.

Tuesday morning, his body was taken from the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office to a funeral home, escorted by fellow officers.

Evans, who lives in Fort Worth, has been charged with intoxication manslaughter causing the death of a peace officer or firefighter. Police say her toxicology report is still pending with the medical examiner.

In a Tweet on Tuesday, Tarrant County Commissioner Manny Ramirez said Evans "should never have been out of jail," pointing to her record.

According to paperwork, Evans pled guilty in a family violence case to shooting someone last year.

A judge sentenced her to six years of probation, instead of jail time.

Evans is now back behind bars in connection with Randolph's death.

A memorial grows outside the police department's south division on Risinger Road, as neighbors write messages on post-it notes, and leave flowers and teddy bears on a patrol car parked in front of the building.

Karen Mitchell had never met Randolph but came to show her support and offer a message to his family.

"It’s going to be difficult. But just know that you’re loved by many people and I just pray for your comfort and your peace in knowing that he’s in a better place," she said.

Residents from the Rock House, a group providing services for people who have disabilities, brought a poster to tape to the car.

“We have all lost people that we love, so they know how it feels and they wanted to come and show love and respect," said Naomi Kelly, a qualified intellectual disability professional with Rock House.

Even after his death, 56-year-old Randolph is still inspiring his community.

Fourteen-year-old Elizabeth Jackson said his death reinforced her dream.

"Me wanting to be an officer, it just like changed a little bit, I was like, ‘Do I really want to do this? Or do I not want to do this?’ But then I realized, I want to do this for my family. I want to do this for my community and I really want to protect and serve my city and help people in need," she said.

A candlelight vigil is scheduled for Wednesday evening where his temporary memorial is now, at 3501 W. Risinger Rd., Fort Worth, at 7:30 p.m.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Christ Chapel Bible Church, 3701 Birchman Ave., Fort Worth.