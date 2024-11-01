Neighbor speaks on loss of family killed in Fort Worth wrong-way crash

We’re learning more about a family of four killed in a wrong-way crash in Fort Worth over the weekend. NBC 5 spoke to a neighbor who told us he’s grappling with the loss.

The house on Castle Ridge Drive in Fort Worth was decked out for Halloween night. Perry Scott remembers seeing a family of four prepping for all the fun.

“They used to be out here every day when I would get home from work. The momma, and the daddy and the two kids, and they would be out here doing their decorations,” said Scott.

He found out this week that the man, woman, and two children died in a wrong-way crash early Sunday morning. Police said the collision happened just after 3:30 a.m. along westbound Loop 820 just before the Azle Avenue Exit in Fort Worth.

A total of five people died, and according to police, the family of four was traveling in the car headed in the wrong direction.

“I always see the kids out there playing and I would always speak to them and talk to them. They were good people,” Scott said. “Right now, I do not understand what happened.”

The man was identified as 28-year-old Daniel Newsome. Family members shared photos with NBC 5. The woman was identified as 29-year-old Johanna Newsome. The children have not been named.

According to police, the family’s silver Ford Focus burst into flames in the crash. Scott tells NBC 5 that his neighbors had only lived next door for about six months.

Already, though, they’d started to build a friendship with him, sometimes offering to mow their lawn or help fix a car. He said even his wife has been impacted by the loss.

“I was talking to her, and she said she thought about the kids because they were really looking forward to this Halloween like this was going to be the best Halloween they ever had,” he said.

Detectives believe the family got onto 820 from Azle Avenue but do not know why, how, and why none of the occupants noticed.

A fifth person, 33-year-old Chelsea Cook, an occupant in the other vehicle, died as well. Cook’s fiancé, Evan Ranallo, suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash.

Friends and family cope with the sudden loss by remembering how Cook lived.

“If there's a word that I could use to describe Chelsea, it would be bright. She was just light personified,” said longtime co-worker and friend Brittany Bengry. “She was extroverted and full of life. When I spoke to her mom yesterday, she's like the one thing that Chelsea would not want any of us to do is curl up in a ball and be done.”

Cook and Ranallo were headed home after his band performed at a Halloween event in Keller. They got engaged about three weeks ago during Albuquerque’s Balloon Fiesta.

Scott is trying to make sense of it all.

“The other night I came out here by my truck and I was just looking over here. Just kept looking and kept looking wondering what happened,” he said.

The crash is still under investigation.