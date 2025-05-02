Dallas College students hope to build industry of the future as NVIDIA plant comes to Dallas

AI as we know it is going to be built in North Texas: Chipmaker NVIDIA says it will start making the supercomputers that power AI data centers here in Dallas as soon as next year, part of a $500 billion investment in U.S. manufacturing.

NBC 5 spoke with the North Texas students who could soon have a hand in creating the industry of the future.

In the industrial automation lab at Dallas College, students program and run an assembly line. These robots could make parts for almost anything, but artificial intelligence?

“I mean, of course, it’s the new thing,” said student Dylan Carnley.

“Career-wise, for me, it just gives me another place to look up to,” said Ivan Isais.

NVIDIA has chosen Dallas as one of two Texas cities to build AI supercomputers. It will partner with Wistron to construct a plant in Dallas County.

Experts said it could jumpstart an industry, bringing millions in investment and thousands of jobs to North Texas.

“I think that it really, for them, they hear about AI and how it’s the future, and so to be involved in building that future is amazing,” said Veronique Tran, vice provost of Schools of Manufacturing at Dallas College.

These Dallas College students are in the school’s FAME manufacturing program, which allows them to work as apprentices while they earn their degrees.

Noel Martinez already manufactures robots to build car parts for General Motors.

“You’re able to create programs. Right now, it’s showing how to create a small circle,” said Martinez while working with one of the robots.

Students have already begun using AI programs to help them design their projects.

“Like my own little personal assistant that’s right in my pocket,” said Isais.

Now, these future engineers could build the engines that fuel the next generation of industry.

“Honestly, that’s really cool,” said Kenny Vo. “I always knew that AI would be like exponentially growing in terms of technology, but I wasn’t expecting it to be like right across the street basically.”

There are concerns about the environmental impact of the NVIDIA plant on North Texas.

Advocates at the Trinity Coalition said a single data center can consume up to five million gallons of water per day, and they’re concerned about NVIDIA’s factory bringing more of these plants to the Metroplex.

“We can’t afford to lose millions of gallons a day into the air because we have to cool data centers,” said Teresa Patterson with the Trinity Coalition.

NBC 5 reached out to NVIDIA for a response to those concerns. The company declined to comment, referring us back to this statement.