It's been nearly six months since Jamiya Strong was gunned down in this apartment parking lot.

And still, for Coretta Strong, it's hard to reconcile the hatred that fueled her daughter's murder with memories of the 24-year-old, who she said radiated joy.

"She'd tell you, ‘Smile. Life is too short. There's nothing to be sad about.’ But I have a lot to be sad about now because she's not here with me," said Coretta Strong.

On Sept. 25, 2023, at the Garden Park Apartments on Sherry Street, Arlington Police said they found Jamiya shot multiple times lying next to a dark-colored pickup truck.

She was transported to a nearby hospital, where she later died.

In January, police named 20-year-old Juan Angel Fraire as a person of interest in the case, saying they believe he has key information.

Though Strong said she doesn't know how her daughter knew Fraire or why she was there that day, she believes someone knows where he is.

"If he has a mom or sister or whoever, just think about if it was your child or your daughter or your sister, how would you feel?” she said.

Strong’s family offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

"It's not going to take the pain away, but just knowing he's out there and living free… he got to spend every holiday with his family, and he's still out. My daughter is in a grave where I have to go visit her all the time,” said Strong. "I can hear her saying, ‘Mom, it's going to be ok. It's going to be ok."

Anyone with information about the murder or Fraire’s whereabouts is asked to call Arlington Police.