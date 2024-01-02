Person of interest sought in fatal shooting of Arlington woman

The Arlington Police Department has named a person of interest in the shooting death of a woman at an apartment complex in September 2023.

The police department said 20-year-old Juan Angel Fraire is wanted for questioning in reference to the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Jamiya Strong in East Arlington.

It happened on Monday, Sept. 25, around 5 p.m. in the 1700 block of Sherry Street.

Officers said after getting reports of a shooting at the Garden Park Apartments, they arrived to find Strong lying on the ground near a dark-colored pickup truck.

The woman was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and Strong was taken by ambulance to Medical City Arlington where she later died.

Police said they believe Fraire may have information about the shooting.

If anyone sees him or has any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact Detective Stafford at (817) 459-5739. Callers can also contact the department's Dispatch at (817) 274-4444.