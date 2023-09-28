Arlington

Search continues for suspect after woman shot multiple times outside East Arlington apartment

By NBCDFW Staff

arlington police car
NBC 5 News

Arlington Police are looking for the person who fatally shot a woman multiple times Monday afternoon in an east side neighborhood.

Police officials said officers called to a shooting along Sherry Street at about 5 p.m. arrived to find an injured woman lying on the ground near a dark-colored pickup truck.

The woman was taken by ambulance to Medical City Arlington where she later died.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office identified the woman as 24-year-old Jamiya Anthroneisha Strong and said she'd been shot multiple times at the Garden Park Apartments.

Arlington Police said investigators believe the shooting "may be related to high-risk activity" though they didn't specify what that activity may be or reveal a motive.

No arrests have been announced and no suspects have been publicly identified. Police said detectives are following up on leads and that the investigation into the homicide is ongoing.

Police are asking residents living in the area to review surveillance video for any evidence of the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Stafford at 817-459-5739. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-8477 (TIPS).

