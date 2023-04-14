Everman to Focus on Data Analysis, Forgo Weekend Searches for Missing Boy

The investigation into the disappearance of a 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez is ongoing, however, Everman Police say searches planned for this weekend are being called off so that investigators can focus on data analysis.

In a statement released Friday morning, Everman Chief of Police CW Spencer said, "Large searches were planned to be conducted this coming weekend. However, the data analysis has led investigators to change that plan."

Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez has been missing since October 2022, that's the last time officials said they could confirm someone had seen the boy alive, though at the time he was reported to appear unhealthy and malnourished. Meanwhile, police have found no evidence to support claims the child is now living with other family members abroad or that he had been sold to a woman outside of a local grocery store. Spencer said on April 6 that police reached the "very unfortunate, unimaginable, and devasting conclusion that Noel is likely deceased."

Cadaver dogs assisting investigators earlier this week "alerted" to a discarded rug and topsoil underneath a recently poured porch outside the family's home on Wisteria Drive, indicating human remains were present at some time in the past, but no physical evidence was found that could be tested and identified.

On Friday, Spencer said dozens of law enforcement investigators from various agencies are continuing to work on the case and that obtaining justice for the little boy is a top priority.

"This investigation is still ever-evolving, and our teams are working on analyzing all of the data and information that continues to come in," Spencer said in a statement, adding that they have obtained an "immense amount of data that requires hundreds of man-hours to analyze."

Spencer did not reveal any further information about what data was being obtained or analyzed in order to protect the integrity of the investigation.

Police did not provide any new information Friday in the search for the boy's mother and stepfather, who are believed to have traveled to India with their six other children after police started looking into the boy's disappearance in March. The FBI is working with international partners to locate and extradite Cindy and Arshdeep Singh who are currently charged with felony child abandonment and endangerment in the missing boy's case.