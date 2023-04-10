Search Teams Head Into Wooded Areas Monday Looking for Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez

Police in Everman continued their ongoing search for missing 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez on Monday.

Last week Everman Chief of Police C.W. Spencer said the investigation into the boy's disappearance had transitioned from a missing persons investigation into a death investigation after they reached the "very unfortunate, unimaginable and devasting conclusion that Noel is likely deceased."

Officials said the last time they could confirm someone had seen the boy was six months ago and that at the time he appeared unhealthy and malnourished. Additionally, police have found no evidence to support claims he was now living with other family members or had been sold to a woman outside a local grocery store.

In a statement Monday, Spencer said his department would be receiving help in their ground search from TEXSAR, a group of volunteer first responders who provide help in search and rescue operations around the state at no cost.

NBC 5 News Highlighted boxes show the target areas in Everman where search teams will look for missing 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez on Monday, April 10, 2023. The missing child is now presumed deceased by investigators.

Spencer said they planned to search wooded areas to the north and east of the family's residence along the 3700 block of Wisteria Drive on foot, on horseback and by air with drones.

Support teams will also be searching the area with dogs trained to detect human remains.

Meanwhile, investigators are still working to arrest and extradite the boy's mother, Cindy Singh, and her husband Arshdeep Singh, both of whom left for India with their six other children after police started looking into the boy's wellbeing in March.

A vigil for Noel is being planned for 8:30 p.m. Monday, April 10 outside the Everman Civic Center at 213 North Race Street.