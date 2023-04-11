Everman Boy's Foster Mom Speaks Out as Search for Remains Continues

Patricia Paris met Noel Rodriguz-Alvarez in 2020.

“I got a call from the agency that they had three siblings that they wanted to be placed with me and that one of the one of the kids were special needs,” Paris said. Paris has served as a foster mom since 2005.

“They felt as though they would be a good fit for me since I had worked with previous kids with autism disorders, and they felt like I could do very well with Noel and his other two siblings."

Paris said Noel was born prematurely at only 23 weeks and required numerous medical appointments including with a pulmonologist.

“Noel required medical attention, because of his breathing that he needed the machine for,” Paris said.

Paris said her calm demeanor and promises of Happy Meals helped keep Noel calm during his doctor visits. At home, Paris said Noel loved to play with her nieces which were younger than him.

“He was full of joy. He loved to play. He loved to laugh. He interacted real good with the other kids,” Paris said.

Videos shared with NBC 5 reporter Alicia Barrera show Noel playing soccer in the backyard, jumping in bounce houses, and hugging the kids around him.

In a previous press conference by Everman Police, investigators said they learned that Noel’s mom Cindy Singh referred to him as “evil,” “possessed” or having a “demon” in him. Witnesses told investigators Singh believed that Noel was going to harm her newborn twins.

“He wasn't mean. He wasn't demonic,” Paris said. “To know that that happened to him, it breaks my heart. It really breaks my heart. I watch all the videos I have so, I will always have the memories of Noel.”

Paris said Noel was placed back under Singh's care at the end of 2021. She was able to keep in contact with him.

"He allowed me to FaceTime Noel in 2022," Paris said. "Noel would come to me, and he would say, 'Mommy, look.' He would get up and take the camera and show me different things around the house, you know, that he was doing. You know, he was playing with cars, all his toys."

One of Noel’s favorite toys still sits in Paris’ backyard.

"I realized after the fact that the little yellow dump truck, he forgot it," Paris said. Now, it is a special item she plans to hold onto forever. "It's very special to know that this truck brought him so much joy to play with. You know, to know that even the Spider-Man toys brought him joy. Even his Paw Patrol cup that I bought him to drink at home."

Paris said she never suspected Noel’s mom or stepfather or of the abuse, investigators said, the little boy endured.

“He didn't deserve what happened to him. You know, she could have given him back to us. We would have taken him,” Paris said.

“My prayer is that they find him. So we can put him to rest... Noel was my baby. I didn't have him, but because I'm so attached to little kids, he was part of our family. He knew that. Even as a preemie, he overcame a lot of obstacles that he had to face in life... We want justice for Noel."

In Everman, search efforts will likely pick back up on Wednesday. The areas investigators will focus on are still being determined according to Everman Police Chief, Craig Spencer.