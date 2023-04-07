Extraditing Mother, Stepfather of Missing Everman Child Likely ‘Priority for the Feds': Criminologist

When it comes to finding 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez, Everman Police are keeping the search close to home, looking in and around the converted backyard shed they say he lived in with eight other family members.

The death investigation announced Thursday spans two continents. Police said they believe some of the answers they need are nearly 9,000 miles away in India where Noel’s mother, Cindy Rodriguez Singh, and stepfather, Arshdeep Singh fled after his disappearance.

“Logistically, it's very hard. But at the same time, if there's a country in the world that has the resources and the technology to do it, it's us,” said Tarleton State criminologist Alex del Carmen.

Del Carmen said when it comes to extraditing the couple home, Everman will rely on federal partners, including the FBI to assign legal attaches, or special agents abroad, to collaborate with Indian officials.

He said successfully bringing alleged criminals home is easier in some places than others.

"India does have an extradition treaty with the United States that was actually signed some time ago. It is not one that we use often. Because as you can imagine, not many people flee to India, per se, unless there's some sort of known individual there, or they have family there, or there's a place for them to hide close by,” said del Carmen.

According to del Carmen, India's crowded cities could prove a challenge for law enforcement on the ground to track the couple. Del Carmen also worries about the timeline, released by investigators yesterday, that shows it's been 6 months since anyone saw Noel alive.

"The more time that passes, the worse it is for law enforcement. So timing is of the essence right now. And we know from previous cases, that we've got to get on top of this, and we have to make up some of the time lost as far as being able to identify where these parents are, and how to be able to track them down,” he said.

In a press conference Thursday, Everman Police Chief Craig Spencer said it's a process his small agency is still learning how to navigate.

"I've never had to go after somebody in a foreign country before,” said Spencer.

Still, del Carmen said Noel's case will likely be considered a high priority for the feds.

“The real issue here is, who is the alleged victim? In this case, a child, which is a compelling story. Secondly, what is the gravity of the offense? Which in this case, I'm afraid that we're dealing with potential murder. And so, we have a tall order right now, and it's likely that this is going to be a priority for the feds," said del Carmen.

And though the Singhs are currently charged with felony child abandonment and endangerment charges, he said being wanted for questioning in a death investigation could add even more urgency to the case.