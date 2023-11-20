Everman

Everman to dedicate playground to missing child, presumed dead

Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez, 6, was the subject of an Amber Alert in March 2023

By Ben Russell

The City of Everman will officially dedicate a playground on Monday in memory of a missing boy who is presumed to be dead.

Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez, 6, became the subject of an Amber Alert in March 2023 when police determined that by that point it had been five months since anyone could verify for certain where the child was.

Police in Everman later suspended the Amber Alert and determined that Rodriguez-Alvarez was likely dead.

The boy’s mother, Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, has since been indicted for several charges, including capital murder.

The mother, her husband, and their other children flew to India at the early stages of the Amber Alert investigation, and it is believed that they are in hiding there.

The Noel Angel Alvarez Playground will be dedicated at 10 a.m. Monday at Clyde Pittman Park along N. Race Street in Everman.

Angel is the child’s middle name. The name Rodriguez is conspicuously and purposefully missing from the name of the new playground. It is Noel’s mother’s maiden name, and Everman city leaders determined not to include it in the playground's name.

