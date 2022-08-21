The Texas Department of Public Safety has discontinued an Endangered Missing Persons Alert for a 17-year-old girl who was last seen on Sunday.

Irving police previously reported the girl was last seen at approximately 2 a.m. and is known to suffer from mental disabilities.

No other information has been provided at this time.

TEXAS STATEWIDE ALERT PROGRAMS

