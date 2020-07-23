Drive-Thru Event in McKinney to Provide Free Food, Protective Gear and COVID-19 Tests

The EveryoneEatz charity will be back on July 24, distributing 3,000 free meals, in addition to face masks, dental hygiene kits and administering free COVID-19 tests in a drive-through event in McKinney.

Anyone can attend the Friday event, which will be held from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Vital Dental 5101 McKinney Ranch Parkway STE 179.

The Dallas Cowboys organization will be handing out the fresh meals, and Wellhealth will be conducting free COVID-19 testing, which is not mandatory to be able to receive any personal protective equipment or food, according to the EveryoneEatz Facebook page.

The EveryoneEatz movement was started by In-Fretta restuarant co-owner Ram Mehta. Mehta donated over 3,000 meals to healthcare workers at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas in April.

He founded the EveryoneEatz movement shortly after, and other businesses and organizations have joined the charity.

In an event in May, EveryoneEatz served 5,000 free meals and gave away 5,000 free masks, and so far, EveryoneEatz has distributed over 118,000 free meals, according to its Facebook page.

NBC 5's Noelle Walker reported the effort is an extension of the promise he made his mother when he opened his restaurant.

"She said, 'Just promise me that nobody will go hungry,'" Mehta said. "If out of all these people 1-percent smiles, I have achieved my target, she'd be happy."