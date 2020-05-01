North Texas Businesses Help Make Sure #EveryoneEatz

The line of cars started forming early Friday morning across from Sara's Market and Bakery in Richardson. People waited for free meals, free masks, and free COVID-19 tests.

"I was here at 8:00 this morning," Donna Payton said. She was first in line for the free meal hand-out that started at noon. "It has really impacted our lives something fiercely, just the groceries alone."

Restaurateur Ram Mehta, who owns In-Fretta Pizza in Plano and Irving, started #EveryoneEatz. On Friday, the charity teamed up with Sara's Market and Bakery and Solar Solutions in Frisco to help feed people in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There's a lot of people in need out there," Mehta said. "The least we can do is help each other."

On Friday, #EveryoneEatz served 5,000 free meals. The charity also gave away 5,000 free masks. Mehta said the effort is an extension of the promise he made his mother when he opened his restaurant.

"She said, 'Just promise me that nobody will go hungry,'" Mehta said. "If out of all these people 1-percent smiles, I have achieved my target, she'd be happy."

Mehta's In-Fretta, along with Solar Solutions in Frisco, spent $50,000 of their own money to make the event happen.

"What do I have to lose," Mehta asked. "So what, I maybe spent some savings, but the blessings I'm getting is worth more than anything."

Mehta said anyone who is hungry can have a free meal without judgment from his restaurant, In-Fretta. He's encouraging other businesses that can join the effort to help those who can't right now.