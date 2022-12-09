Diversity Is Growing Among Santa Claus Entertainers

It's that special time of year Jolly Old St. Nick starts bringing that Christmas cheer.

To make all the appearances Santa has all kinds of different helpers.

"My name is Santa Charles Graves and I am Deaf Santa Claus," Charles Graves said through sign language.

Santa Larry Jefferson, who is African American, made a special appearance at the City of Duncanville Christmas Party.

"Yes I am a different type of Santa,” Larry Jefferson said. “I'm a very unique Santa, ho ho ho. But I am still just Santa."

Diversity in Santa Claus plays an important role for children. Graves felt the magic the first time he put on the red suit and signed to a child who was deaf.

"I could see the deaf children, their joy,” Graves said. “It was a magical experience for the deaf children to see a deaf Santa Claus. Someone who could sign."

The need for more Santa entertainers, in general, is growing.

"The demand is through the roof,” Fort Worth-based HireSanta.com founder Mitch Allen said. “We have the demand up 30% over last year and up over 120% of pre-pandemic levels."

That increase includes the request for minority and Spanish-speaking Santas.

It's all about making sure all children, no matter their differences, feel included.

"You know it's a cultural experience,” Graves said. “We all have different cultures and it's very important for every child to do what we can to make them happy. That's the most important thing to all of us Santas."

And they welcome even more Santas of all kinds to join to keep spreading the Christmas magic.

"Yes we're beginning to see the increased numbers of Santas, Santas of color, to start ticking up and we need more because here in the Dallas metroplex, I'm one of few and I can't get to everybody except on Christmas day, ho ho ho," Jefferson said.