The devastation from the earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria on Monday continues to grow. More than 7,000 people have died in both countries after thousands of buildings collapsed due to the large quakes.

Many from afar who have loved ones in the region have felt hopeless as they watch the tragedy unfold.

North Texas is home to thousands of people from Turkey and Syria, many of whom, like the rest of the world, are heartbroken by what is happening.

The pain is turning into action as local groups are mobilizing efforts to send money and supplies overseas.

The Turkish American Association of Northern Texas, TURANT, has set up three locations in the metroplex for people to drop off supplies ranging from new and unused winter clothes, undergarments, baby supplies, formula, tents, blankets, cots and nonperishable food.

On Thursday, a shipment will be flown by Turkish Airlines to the region, for free, according to TURANT.

Where to Donate

Garland: 2525 South Shiloh Rd. Suite 200, Garland, TX (M-F: 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.)

Downton Dallas: 3907 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75226 (M-F: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.)

Motif Tile Inc. 3225 Skylane Dr. Suite 125, Carrollton (M-F 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.)

What to Donate

Unused winter clothing for kids and adults

Unused Scarfs, beanies, socks and underwear

Unused Winter gloves and warmers

Unused Sweaters, Pants

Unused Winter boots, moon boots

Four-person tents & cots

Winter blankets

Baby bottles, formula, diapers

Nonperishable foods

"I think that if you put yourself in one of those people's situation, you can understand why we have to help them. If that happened to us, how would we feel about that? Wouldn't we want any help we can get? That's why we have to help them," said Nusin Van Winkle a North Texan originally from Turkey.

She has been on an emotional roller coaster for the past two days as her family continues to search for loved ones.

"Every time we find one and we know that they're fine, we're so happy," said Van Winkle.

But the search and rescue from afar have been challenging, especially when the news is not good.

Van Winkle's cousin, Ozlem Atahan, was last seen under mounds of concrete after the building she was in collapsed.

"She was waving her hand and so I started distributing that video saying, 'Look she's alive we just need the people to get there," said Van Winkle who used her own contacts to try and help the with search and rescue efforts.

In a video her family took, that was even shared by strangers on Twitter, her cousin is heard speaking with those who found her.

Yakınlarımızın hayatta olduklarına eminiz, sadece sesimizi duyurmamız ve afadın bize ulaşması gerekiyor hava çok soğuk. Lütfen yardım edin #HATAY



Sümerler mah belediye evleri a/3 blok pic.twitter.com/fK1rWJSsUv — SS (@seherov) February 6, 2023

"I got word that they had reached out to her and actually they had rescued her, and I was very happy," said Van Winkle whose hope would later lead to despair.

"She had very internal severe damage, they took her to the hospital but because of internal bleeding she couldn't make it, and later on they were able to dig out her father and brother, and they were also dead, so that was a whole family gone basically," said a choked up Van Winkle about her family on her father's side.

For those who have survived, many lost everything in an instant and are now homeless.

"My uncle who couldn't go back to his apartment, they were staying in the car for the whole day," said Van Winkle about a different family member. "They didn't have anything to drink even, no food, no nothing. It's raining, it's so cold, it's minus degrees almost and so they were in the car, you know using the heat from the car, but even the gas is scarce."

Not only are people dealing with the aftermath of the earthquake, but the region is experiencing a bitterly cold winter.

That's why there's a big push for winter items, along with tents to help provide some sort of shelter.

Motif Tile Inc. in Carrollton is one of the locations people can drop off donations. It's owned by Yavuz Akinci, who is originally from Turkey.

On Tuesday, he and his staff spent the day making space for donations.

" I feel really bad but I feel also really happy, at least I can help people," said Akinci who said the region his family is from is okay. "It's my country too, I need to help my people

While there is a focus on Turkey, there is a need for the neighboring country of Syria, which was also devastatingly impacted.

We have multiple families here from Syria from Turkey and I immediately knew just by the magnitude of the earthquake and seeing the initial images of the buildings collapsing that the death toll is going to be significant and the restoration effort is going to be even more significant," said Imam Dr. Omar Suleiman, founder and president of the Yaqeen Institute for Islamic Research and an Imam at the Valley Ranch Islamic Center in Irving.

He said he felt immense pain and sadness when he saw the news, especially since he's traveled to that region multiple times to help with refugee camps.

“The pre-existing conditions that make this so much worse because they don't have the proper infrastructure. They're already on the run. These buildings are, in many cases, makeshift buildings that are overcrowded and the trauma that has been compounded now by people that are sleeping in the streets, bracing for the next aftershock earthquake," said Suleiman. "There's a sense of despair that overcomes a lot of people in that region that have already been through a lot of despair. You know, if you've had to worry about airstrikes, you're already a refugee, you're already displaced. You're already worrying about electricity and building reinforcement and now you have to think about earthquakes."

North Texans with roots in the area want to help, but physically it's currently a challenge due to the distance, which is why Suleiman is suggesting donations.

"I would suggest that people look into the international relief organizations that have already been working in those areas and support them immediately, because they're already there, and so they're already able to give a proper assessment of the needs on the ground. We're working with Helping Hand for Relief and Development, Islamic Relief and the Syrian Forum to make sure that we can reach them immediately," said Suleiman.

To learn more on how to help victims, click here.

