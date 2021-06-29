DeSoto ISD Offers Pay Incentives for '21-'22 School Year

The DeSoto ISD announced on Tuesday a group of pay incentives for teachers who will be a part of the district this coming school year.
The one-time incentives include:
- New & Returning Staff: $3,000
- Core and Master Teachers in High-Need Areas: $5,000
- District Alumni: $500
- Employee Referral Bonus: $350-$500
Ongoing incentives will include:
- Master Teacher: $10,000
- Pay-for-Performance Incentives: Up to $29,000
- Stipends for specified areas and advanced degrees include:PK-5th Grade Bilingual: $4,000
- 7th-12th Grade Math, Science or ELAR: $1,500
- Master's Degree: $1,000
- Doctoral Degree: $2,000
- Foreign Languages: $4,000
- Pay-for-Performance: Up to $10,000
"Teaching is hard work," said DeSoto ISD Chief of Human Resources Mia Stroy, "And that's why DeSoto ISD has been so intentional about ensuring our teachers have the support they need to be the best they can be."
Funding for the incentives is being provided through The Texas Education Agency's Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief III (ESSER III) Fundgrant.
Highly successful and experienced educators are encouraged to visit the DeSoto ISD website and apply online at www.DeSotoISD.org/Employment for more information.