DeSoto ISD Offers Pay Incentives for '21-'22 School Year

The DeSoto ISD announced on Tuesday a group of pay incentives for teachers who will be a part of the district this coming school year.

The one-time incentives include:

New & Returning Staff: $3,000

Core and Master Teachers in High-Need Areas: $5,000

District Alumni: $500

Employee Referral Bonus: $350-$500

Ongoing incentives will include:

Master Teacher: $10,000

Pay-for-Performance Incentives: Up to $29,000

Stipends for specified areas and advanced degrees include:PK-5th Grade Bilingual: $4,000

7th-12th Grade Math, Science or ELAR: $1,500

Master's Degree: $1,000

Doctoral Degree: $2,000

Foreign Languages: $4,000

Pay-for-Performance: Up to $10,000

"Teaching is hard work," said DeSoto ISD Chief of Human Resources Mia Stroy, "And that's why DeSoto ISD has been so intentional about ensuring our teachers have the support they need to be the best they can be."

Funding for the incentives is being provided through The Texas Education Agency's Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief III (ESSER III) Fundgrant.

Highly successful and experienced educators are encouraged to visit the DeSoto ISD website and apply online at www.DeSotoISD.org/Employment for more information.