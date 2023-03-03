Deputies Find 3 Children Killed, 2 Wounded in Ellis County Home; 1 in Custody: Sheriff

Three children were found dead and two others injured inside a home in the Ellis County city of Italy Friday afternoon, sheriff's deputies say.

Ellis County Sheriff's Deputy Jerry Cozby said law enforcement officers were first called about 4 p.m. to a home on the 300 block of South Harris Street, near Italy ISD's Stafford Elementary School.

Cozby said deputies found three people dead inside the home, and all were children.

Two other children have been taken to local hospitals, Cozby said.

Investigators have not yet described the circumstances of the deaths and details on the injured children were not yet known.

Cozby said a person he described as a suspect has been detained in connection with the investigation and there was "no danger to the public at this time," he said.

Further details were not immediately available. Cozby said the investigation remains "fluid" and additional details will be made public when they're available.

"Right now the most important thing is our prayers for those involved," he said.

