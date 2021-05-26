Denton Police Investigating Shooting Involving Officer Wednesday Morning

Denton police are investigating an officer-involved shooting Wednesday morning.

It happened shortly after 2 a.m. at Pace’s Crossing apartments located along southbound on Interstate-35E.

No officers were hurt in this situation.

One person has been injured and is being treated for gunshot injuries.

No word yet on what led to the shooting.

Denton police will provide more details in a press conference soon.

