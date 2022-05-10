Denton County Expects to Send Another 175,000 Property Tax Appraisals This Month

The Denton County Appraisal District is reassuring residents who have not yet received their property tax assessment for this year that those valuations will be mailed out this month and they've not missed a deadline to file a protest.

In her annual letter, Chief Appraiser Hope McClure said the Denton CAD will send an estimated 350,000 notices to property owners this year and that they are sent out in batches. The first batch of 175,000 notices for 2022 valuations was sent on April 18.

"If you did not receive your notice right away, please be patient as we get all the notices out as quickly as possible," McClure said in her letter.

Curious residents can check their accounts online to see if their valuation has been published. In a statement posted on the Denton CAD website, the appraisal district said "if there is no 2022 value listed" for your property, "Denton CAD has not mailed your notice yet" and "you will receive it by the end of May."

The Denton CAD said homeowners will have 30 days from the date the valuation was mailed to file a protest.

"It is not late and your deadline has not passed," the district said in the statement.

The Denton CAD said they expect to receive about 120,000 protests "as real estate values continue to outperform expectations" and that they'll have 60-65 days to work through the protests -- that means they need to clear more than 1,800 protests per day. The appraisal district said earlier this year that their office was understaffed and asked for patience when dealing with staff members.

Denton County property value protests can also be filed online here.

DENTON COUNTY PROPERTY TAXES EXPECTED TO JUMP

McClure said existing values for single-family residential properties in Denton County are expected to climb about 25% on average. She said the median home price in the county has increased from $345,000 last year to $420,000 this year.

"This is an unprecedented market appreciation year over year for the county," McClure said.

All Texas county appraisal districts, by law, must appraise property at the market value every year as of Jan. 1. Denton CAD said they determine market value using state regulations and the real estate market.

McClure encouraged property owners to file for a homestead exemption to take advantage of the 10% cap on the amount the assessed value can increase in one year. The exemption also provides property owners with a $25,000 exemption on taxes imposed by school districts.

Two propositions passed by Texas voters on Saturday will bring a slight reduction in property taxes. One proposition raised the homestead exemption from $25,000 to $40,000 while the other reduced the property tax limit for school maintenance and operations taxes imposed on the homesteads of disabled residents or those over the age of 65.

The approved homestead exemption of $40,000 is effective Jan. 1, 2022, and is being applied after notices have been mailed. Appraisal notices mailed before the May 7 vote should include two copies of the appraisal, one with the $25,000 homestead exemption and one with the $40,000 exemption.