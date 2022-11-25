If you're headed out to shop at the malls for Black Friday, here’s a reminder that the deadline to adopt an angel from the Salvation Army Angel Tree is coming up fast.

The deadline to adopt an angel is Dec. 3. The deadline to drop off those gifts for the angel is Dec. 5. Make sure the gift is not wrapped so that families can wrap the gifts themselves.

Every angel tag represents a child, a special needs adult and even senior citizens who are hoping someone out there can make their Christmas special this year.

Volunteers are already sorting through angel tree gifts that have been dropped off and bagging them in preparation for distribution to families in the coming weeks.

This year, organizers say around 20,000 angels are still in need of adoption.

This year has been especially tough. With even more angels joining the list because of high inflation and rising costs.

"Here at the Salvation Army of North Texas, we have seen a 20% increase in the number of angels that we have received. Families are now being forced to choose between rent and Christmas. Food on the table and Christmas,” said Major Dawn McFarland, area commander for the Salvation Army of North Texas. “And by adopting angels, the beautiful thing is that you take that pressure off of your fellow family."

That's why they're calling on North Texans to find their inner Santa.

You can adopt an angel by visiting an Angel Tree set up throughout malls in North Texas. You can also adopt an angel online from the Salvation Army website.

Some malls are also the same location you can drop off the gifts or you can take it to a Salvation Army warehouse location.

Visit salvationarmyntx.org for more information.