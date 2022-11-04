Salvation Army Angel Tree 2022

NBC 5, Telemundo 39 and The Salvation Army invite you to help children, seniors and special needs adults throughout North Texas. You can adopt an Angel online here or by scanning the QR code on the large sign located near the Angel Tree.
Additionally, Forgotten Angel tags are available for selection on Salvation Army Angel Trees at participating Walmart and mall locations. By picking a Forgotten Angel tag, you help us make Christmas happen for those who were adopted but their wishes weren't fulfilled and are still in need of a gift.
Mall Tree Locations:
NorthPark Center
8687 N Central Expy
Dallas, TX 75225
Galleria Dallas
13350 Dallas Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75240
Northeast Mall
1101 Melbourne Rd
Hurst, TX 76053
The Shops at Willow Bend
6121 W Park Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
Golden Triangle Mall
2201 S. I-35E
Denton, TX 76205
Hulen Mall
4800 S. Hulen St.
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Parks at Arlington
3811 S. Cooper Street
Arlington, TX 76015
The last day to adopt an Angel is December 3. All gifts must be returned by December 5.
For more information, visit www.SalvationArmyNTX.org.