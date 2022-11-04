Salvation Army Angel Tree 2022

NBC 5, Telemundo 39 and The Salvation Army invite you to help children, seniors and special needs adults throughout North Texas. You can adopt an Angel online here or by scanning the QR code on the large sign located near the Angel Tree.

Additionally, Forgotten Angel tags are available for selection on Salvation Army Angel Trees at participating Walmart and mall locations. By picking a Forgotten Angel tag, you help us make Christmas happen for those who were adopted but their wishes weren't fulfilled and are still in need of a gift.

Mall Tree Locations:

NorthPark Center

8687 N Central Expy

Dallas, TX 75225

Galleria Dallas

13350 Dallas Pkwy

Dallas, TX 75240

Northeast Mall

1101 Melbourne Rd

Hurst, TX 76053

The Shops at Willow Bend

6121 W Park Blvd

Plano, TX 75093

Golden Triangle Mall

2201 S. I-35E

Denton, TX 76205

Hulen Mall

4800 S. Hulen St.

Fort Worth, TX 76132

The Parks at Arlington

3811 S. Cooper Street

Arlington, TX 76015

The last day to adopt an Angel is December 3. All gifts must be returned by December 5.

For more information, visit www.SalvationArmyNTX.org.