Salvation Army North Texas

Salvation Army Angel Tree 2022

Salvation Army Angel Tree Tags
Salvation Army of North Texas

NBC 5, Telemundo 39 and The Salvation Army invite you to help children, seniors and special needs adults throughout North Texas. You can adopt an Angel online here or by scanning the QR code on the large sign located near the Angel Tree.

Additionally, Forgotten Angel tags are available for selection on Salvation Army Angel Trees at participating Walmart and mall locations. By picking a Forgotten Angel tag, you help us make Christmas happen for those who were adopted but their wishes weren't fulfilled and are still in need of a gift.

Mall Tree Locations:

NorthPark Center
8687 N Central Expy
Dallas, TX 75225

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Galleria Dallas
13350 Dallas Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75240

Northeast Mall
1101 Melbourne Rd
Hurst, TX 76053

The Shops at Willow Bend
6121 W Park Blvd
Plano, TX 75093

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

West Dallas 4 hours ago

Neighbors Demand Faster Closure of West Dallas Shingle Factory

Plano 20 hours ago

Couple's RV Stolen as They Prepare for Final Road Trips Amid Alzheimer's Battle

Golden Triangle Mall
2201 S. I-35E
Denton, TX 76205

Hulen Mall
4800 S. Hulen St.
Fort Worth, TX 76132

The Parks at Arlington
3811 S. Cooper Street
Arlington, TX 76015

The last day to adopt an Angel is December 3. All gifts must be returned by December 5.

For more information, visit www.SalvationArmyNTX.org.

This article tagged under:

Salvation Army North Texasholiday shoppingSalvation Army Angel Tree Program
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us